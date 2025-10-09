Dolly Parton Says She ‘Ain’t Dead Yet’ After Her Sister Asks for Prayers

Following her sister’s worrisome prayer requests, Dolly Parton reassures her devoted fans that she is doing just fine.

The country music legend took to Instagram to announce she is still kicking, showing no signs that her health woes are keeping her down. She even captioned the post, “I ain’t dead yet.”

“I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am,” she explained. “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here!”

Parton further shared that she was filming the video on Oct. 8 while working on some commercials. Although she had a busy schedule, the country music star wanted to “put everybody’s mind at ease,” especially those who have been “real concerned” for her health.

She then said that she is doing ok and she has “some problems ” to deal with, noting she’s undergoing “a few treatments.”

However, Dolly admitted that she hasn’t been taking care of herself since her husband, Carl Dean, passed away earlier. She also noted that she “let a lot of things go” that she should have been taking care of.

“When I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that,” Parton recalled. “Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

Dolly Parton’s Sister Worried Fans With Recent Facebook Post About the Country Star’s Health Woes

Dolly Parton’s reassurance comes just days after her younger sister, Freida, worried fans when she asked for prayers amid the country star’s health woes.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” Freida penned. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida then shared, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Less than 24 hours after the post went viral, Freida made another post clarifying her comments.

“I want to clear something up,” she wrote. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

Dolly Parton’s sister also explained that the country music star has been “a little under the weather” and she was asking for prayers.

“Because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer,” she pointed out. “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

Freida further thanked her sister’s fans for “lifting her up” amid the situation, adding that their love “truly makes a difference.”

