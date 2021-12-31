Dolly Parton Has Broken Three Guinness World Records This Year

Country music icon Dolly Parton has stunned the music world again by breaking three Guinness World Records, just this year alone. The 75-year-old singer has been racking up music sales for over 50 years, and those sales tend to stack over time. Truth is, one of the records she beat this year was her own. She breaks the sales record and then breaks the sales record’s record. It is just another notch in an epic and unstoppable career for the country crooner.

Parton Me

The first record Parton broke this year was the most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female with seven and most Number One hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female with 25. It is a remarkable feat and is also a reminder of just how iconic Parton is to the music and entertainment worlds.

Let’s not forget, a woman who runs her own amusement park is generally not a woman to be undermined. The remaining record she broke against herself was the record for most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109 hits.

The record Parton previously set in 2018 for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart at six. You know you are an icon when you repeatedly raise the bar higher, which is exactly what she has been doing for the last 50 years.

Dolly Parton Is One Of A Kind

Parton told The Daily Mail “This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I am flattered and honored. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.” A genuinely humble reaction from someone who just loves what they do and still seems moved by accolades, even though she has been getting them for decades.

Parton actually has a new record coming out in March that will work as a collaboration with acclaimed writer James Patterson. It is an accompanying piece to their forthcoming book Run, Rose, Run, which is a thriller about a country star who will do “anything it takes” to get famous. Parton is also starring in the final season of the Netflix show, Grace and Frankie, which will again reteam her with her 9 to 5 co-stars, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

That schedule just goes to show that Parton is nowhere near slowing down anytime soon and that her world records are well deserved.