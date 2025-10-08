Dolly Parton’s Sister ‘Didn’t Mean to Scare Anyone’ While Clearing the Air on the Country Music Legend’s Health Battle

Hours after asking everyone to pray for Dolly Parton amid health struggles, the country music legend’s sister, Freida, clarifies her remarks.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 7, Freida claimed she had been up all night praying for her sister.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” she explained. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

She then shared, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Freida has since clarified her remarks, writing in a new social media post, “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

Dolly Parton’s sister further explained that the country music star has been “a little under the weather” and she was simply asking for prayers. “Because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer,” she pointed out. “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

Freida also thanked her sister’s fans for “lifting her up” amid the situation, adding that their love “truly makes a difference.”

Dolly Parton has been forced to cancel numerous appearances due to her personal health issues. She also pushed back her Las Vegas residency by nine months.

Dolly Parton’s Fans Rally by Telling Her Sister They Will Do Whatever It Takes to Help the Country Music Superstar

Just after Dolly Parton’s sister posted her prayer plea, the country music legend’s fans quickly spoke out in support.

“Heavenly Father, I pray for my dear friend, Dolly Parton,” one fan wrote. “Whom I entrust to Your loving care. You are the source of life and health, and I ask that You lay Your healing hand on them. Please restore their body, mind, and spirit from any pain, illness, or weakness. Surround them with Your love and comfort, and grant them strength and peace to face each day. In Your name, Amen.”

Another fan then wrote, “Freida, Dolly is loved so much because of her beautiful music and all that she has given to her Sevierville community, that there is no doubt that she has many guardian angels looking over her shoulder. She is so loved by us, and we are lifting her up in prayer. May God Bless you and Dolly.”

An admirer even offered to donate a body part for the country music superstar. “I’m going on the record that if Miss Dolly needs a kidney or any other body part I can spare, it’s hers,” they wrote. “No exaggeration. I mean it.”



