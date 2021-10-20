Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Says He Needs To ‘Back Off, Let FBI Handle It’

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie is still in full swing. The prime suspect in Gabby Petito’s murder has Dog the Bounty Hunter hot on his tail. Not everyone is happy about this. Both his family and an FBI agent are urging him to go away. Here’s what’s going on.

Laundrie On The Run

Before Petito was even found, Dog inserted himself into this case. He made his way to Florida, Laundrie’s home state, and told reporters he’d received 2,000 tips. He also refused to share them with law enforcement. It’s worth noting that John Walsh is also asked for tips, so every big name in criminal hunting has their eyes locked on Laundrie.

Getting In The Way

Dog’s presence has become a bit of a distraction. He’s wading through Florida swamps but doesn’t appear any closer to actually apprehending anyone. Kevin Harrington, a former NYPD detective, told the New York Post: “Nobody in real law enforcement respects people in fake law enforcement.”

A former FBI agent says Dog could be getting in the way. “He sounds like he’s going out there trying to dig around for information that could, at times, sabotage what law enforcement is doing…Often, it’s not helpful to law enforcement techniques and operations.” Even Dog’s own family is urging him to leave this one alone. His daughter, Cecily Chapman, says, “he needs to back off and let the FBI handle it.”

He’s Not Backing Down

Against the wishes of his family and law enforcement, Dog is not going to walk away from this case. He recently returned to his home in Colorado so he could see his doctor, but the setback is temporary. He still plans to follow up on his tips and believes Laundrie is out there.

The wading in swamps left Dog bruised, bloody and exhausted. Despite there being no active bounty, sources tell TMZ that Dog will absolutely return to Florida once he gets patched up.

Craves Attention

This should come as no surprise. The Laundrie manhunt keeps Dog tethered to headlines, which is really what he lives on. He recently told the New York Times, “I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of them all?”

Whether or not Dog the Bounty Hunter can apprehend Laundrie before the FBI remains to be seen. The death of Petito means Laundrie will likely face a litany of charges once he’s captured.