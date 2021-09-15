‘Do The Math, It’s Not Hard’: Dr. Phil Blasts COVID-19 Conspiracist Who Refuse To Vaccinate

The release of the COVID-19 vaccine also brought an array of conspiracy theories regarding its safety and reliability. One thing’s for sure, Dr. Phil isn’t buying into a single COVID-19 conspiracy theory, as he proved during his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Suggest looks into the story deeper.

The History Of The COVID-19 Vaccination

The first COVID-19 vaccination became available in early December 2020 for individuals 12 years of age or older. Since making its way into the United States, COVID-19 has led to more than 600,000 deaths and impacted everyone in the country. Although the vaccine is intended to slow down the spread of COVID-19, some people believe there’s a conspiracy in the works.

The COVID-19 conspiracy theories vary greatly, but all were invented out of the extreme social and political tension the virus caused. For example, some believe the COVID-19 virus was deliberately created by the Chinese government. While others insist the entire virus is a hoax formed to sway the 2020 presidential election. After the vaccine became available, more theories persisted. One of the most popular conspiracy theory is that the vaccine is actually a way for the government to track individuals.

Dr. Phil’s Take On The COVID-19 Vaccination

While some may give these COVID-19 conspiracy theories credibility, Dr. Phil does no such thing. On the Late Late Show, Dr. Phil abruptly asked, “are you f—ing kidding me” in response to people who aren’t getting the vaccine “because they think they’re being injected with a tracking device.” The talk show host pointed out the obvious contradictions with the conspiracy, pointing out that smartphones and social media platforms track people every day.

As his interview continued, Dr. Phil addressed the seriousness of COVID-19 and his belief in getting the vaccine. “90% of the people that are dying are not vaccinated, do the math, this isn’t hard,” Dr. Phil remarked candidly. In hopes of convincing more people to get the vaccine, Dr. Phil urged viewers to look at the bigger picture. “Maybe you get the vaccine for other people and not for yourself,” he said. Dr. Phil also made a point to lead by example, stating, “I’ve gotten the vaccination. I support everybody getting the vaccination.”

Whether or not the COVID-19 vaccination conspiracy theories have any truth in them has yet to be known (although it seems unlikely). But the government’s efforts to inform people about the vaccine prove to be effective. Currently, about half of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated, and the numbers continue to grow every day.