Dixie Chicks Pen Heartfelt Tribute to Founding Member Laura Lynch

Following the news that Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch tragically died in a car crash at the age of 65, the current members of the all-women country group took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the musician.

In their latest Instagram post, the Dixie Chicks (now just The Chicks) shared a video of Lynch performing in the late ’80s. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks,” the post reads. “We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together.”

The Dixie Chicks also described Laura Lynch as a bright light. “Her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas, and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

The current members, Natalia Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire, added that their thoughts are with Lynch’s family and loved ones.

Laura Lynch died in a car crash in West Texas on Friday, Dec. 22. Her cousin, Michael Lynch, confirmed the news to CBS News. Details about the crash were not immediately known.

The Dixie Chicks was founded in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer. After Macy left the group in 1992, Lynch became the lead vocalist. Nearly five years later, Lynch was replaced by Natalie Maines.

Laura Lynch Didn’t Mind Missing Out on The Dixie Chicks’ Success

During a May 2003 interview with the El Paso Times, Laura Lynch stated she didn’t have any regrets when it came to missing out on The Dixie Chicks’ rising success. “It was worth it,” she said. “I’d get anemic all over again to do it.”

“We knew we would suffer if we played anything Top 40 country,” Lynch said. “So we played things from people 70 or 80 years old.”

Laura Lynch pointed out that the all-women group wanted to be radio-friendly, they just didn’t know how yet. The group also didn’t have a name early on. They made up the Dixie Chicks on the way to an audition. “We said ‘What if we get this? We need a name,’” she continued.

Following Macy’s departure in 1992, Lynch said the band continued on with small event performances. “We were plugging along, doing our thing, and boom, people were hiring us for bigger venues. We needed a bigger sound, so we hired Lloyd.”