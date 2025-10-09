disneyland-guest-dies-after-suffering-possible-heart-attack-in-iconic-attraction

A Disneyland guest has passed away after suffering a possible heart attack while riding one of the theme park’s iconic attractions.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the incident occurred in the evening hours of Oct. 6. A female Disneyland guest, who was in her 60s, was discovered unresponsive while on the Haunted Mansion ride.

Although Disneyland emergency personnel were quick to assist and perform life-saving measures until Anaheim, California, police officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, she was unable to be revived. The guest was declared dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Orange County, California, coroner is investigating the cause of death. No signs of foul play were reported.

The Haunted Mansion first opened in 1969 and is located in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square. Different variations of the popular attraction have opened at other Disney parks.

A Hong Kong Disneyland Guest Died One Month Earlier

The Haunted Mansion incident at Disneyland occurred a little over a month after a Hong Kong Disneyland guest died after being found unresponsive on the theme park’s Frozen Ever After ride.

A Hong Kong Disneyland spokesperson spoke out about the incident. “After the boat was preparing to dock, a cast member immediately arranged first aid to check on him and perform CPR.”

The Disneyland guest was “promptly transported by ambulance” to nearby North Lantau Hospital. However, they were unable to be revived.

The theme park’s spokesperson further shared that the guest had a pre-existing medical condition. Their accompanying family members confirmed the information.

“The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family,” the spokesperson noted. “Our initial investigation has shown the incident is not related to ride safety.”

The Disneyland guest’s wife, who was with him on the Frozen ride, further shared with local law enforcement that he had various pre-existing medical conditions. This included heart disease and high blood pressure.

Although his identity wasn’t revealed, the park guest was 53 years old. The ride was shut down following the incident, but has since been reopened.

The Frozen Ever After ride first opened in 2023.