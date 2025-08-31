Disneyland Guest Dies After ‘Suddenly Lost Consciousness’ While Riding ‘Frozen’ Attraction

A Disneyland guest tragically passed away after he “suddenly lost consciousness” while riding a Frozen-themed attraction with his wife.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a Hong Kong Disneyland spokesperson confirmed that a foreign guest lost consciousness while riding the Frozen Ever After attraction on Aug. 29.

“After the boat was preparing to dock, a cast member immediately arranged first aid to check on him and perform CPR,” the spokesperson stated. Unfortunately, despite being “promptly transported by ambulance” to nearby North Lantau Hospital, the guest died around 11:30 a.m. local time.

The spokesperson further shared that the guest had a pre-existing medical condition. Their accompanying family members confirmed the information.

“The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family,” the spokesperson added. “Our initial investigation has shown the incident is not related to ride safety.”

According to The Strait Times, the Disneyland guest’s wife, who was with him on the Frozen ride, told local law enforcement that he had various pre-existing medical conditions. This included heart disease and high blood pressure. Although his identity wasn’t revealed, the park guest was 53 years old.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s ‘Frozen Ever After’ Ride Shuts Down Following Guest Incident

Meanwhile, an update on the Hong Kong Disneyland website reveals that Frozen Ever After closed after the guest incident.

The ride will be shut down from Aug. 31 to Sept. 19 due to “operational adjustments.”

Opened in late 2023, Frozen After Ever takes guests on an incredible journey aboard a boat through various Frozen scenes to Queen Elsa’s Ice Palace. The ride includes beloved Frozen friends and songs.

“Through village and forest, down Troll Valley and up the North Mountain, you will traverse through the landscapes and legends of Frozen,” the ride’s description reads. “Along the way, you will be joined by your favorite Frozen friends. Olaf and Sven’s antics make you smile, while Anna and Kristoff’s love make you swoon. Elsa enthralls you with ice magic, while Marshmallow and other denizens of Arendelle delight you with surprises.”

This is the second Frozen Ever After to open at a Disney park. Disney World’s Epcot opened its attraction in 2016, replacing the Norway Pavilion’s beloved Maelstrom ride. Tokyo DisneySea opened its Frozen Ever After in June 2024, and Disneyland Paris’ Aventure World attraction is currently under construction. It will open in 2026.