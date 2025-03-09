Disney World Guest Jumps Out of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Log, Wanders Around Ride

A Walt Disney World guest decided to make his trip infamously memorable by jumping out of a Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Log and wandering around the ride.

Videos by Suggest

An anonymous user called out the guest in a since-deleted post on the Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks Facebook group.

“Shout out to this guy, who held up everyone on Tiana’s for 30-40 minutes because he and his son jumped out of their log,” the anonymous user wrote, per Walt Disney World News Today. “The ride had been paused for maybe 10 minutes with very clear announcement to remain seated. He chose to jump out of the log with his kid and try to exit.”

The anonymous user then said that cast members came over the speaker three times, asking him to return to his log. However, he refused to listen. “He began shining his phone flashlight around looking for an exit,” the post continued. “ As well as waving the bright light in our faces as we sat there dumbfounded on why he was doing this.”

The Disney World Guest Was Eventually Escorted Off the Ride By a Cast Member

Eventually, a cast member told him to stay where he was. Another cast member escorted him and his son off the ride.

“We went from a 10 minute ride pause to a 30-40 minute ride pause because of this guy,” the anonymous user criticized. “Just sharing this as a reminder to please follow the rules and stay in your ride vehicle!!! There was absolutely no need for this to happen.”

“This guy is teaching his son that the rules don’t matter,” the anonymous users added. “And you can do whatever you want, even if it inconveniences everyone else.”

The anonymous user also posted photos of the Disney World guest. The post was eventually removed from the group.

The incident occurred less than a year after Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened. It replaced Splash Mountain.