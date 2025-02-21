walt-disney-world-eliminates-headache-inducing-feature-from-multiple-rides

Good news, Walt Disney World fans! The headache-inducing virtual queue feature is being removed from two major rides.

According to USA Today, the virtual queues from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will no longer have a virtual queue set up starting on Feb. 25.

This means Disney World guests will no longer have to get up early to join the rides’ virtual queue right at 7 a.m. (literally the very second). They would then wait for their virtual queue boarding group. Guests could also wait until 1 p.m. to get into later in the day/evening boarding groups.

Each Disney World guest would request to enter the rides’ virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Before requesting to join a virtual queue, Guests must have valid admission to the parks.

Instead of the extra virtual queue confusion and hassles, guests will be able to walk into a traditional standby queue or sign up for the theme park’s Lightning Lane pass.

As of Feb. 25, Walt Disney World will no longer operate virtual queues. Every ride will have a standby line. The end of the virtual queues at Disney World comes just months after the feature was removed from Disneyland.