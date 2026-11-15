Disney Actress Reveals She Passed out While Filming Hot Tub Scene

Brenda Song is opening up about a harrowing moment with a hot tub on the set of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

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The actress, who starred on the show and its spin-off from 2005 to 2011, spoke about the incident on former co-star Dylan Sprouse’s podcast Wildmen.

Sprouse explained that the temperature on the hot tub was around 250 degrees and way too hot for anyone to sit in. And while many members of the cast “started to complain,” Song, who “never made a peep about working conditions” didn’t.

But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t feeling the effects.

“I just remember breathing heavy and my chest felt really hot. I just went, ‘Am I having a panic attack?’” Song explained. “And then all of a sudden I remember stars and gone,” she added.

According to Sprouse, the now 38-year-old actress had a “full theatrical” moment when she passed out.

“If you didn’t pass out, you wouldn’t have said anything,” he said. “At the same time, everybody on the set, once you passed out, went, ‘Oh s–t, this is really real.’”

“People can have third-degree burns on them, but unless Brenda passed out, it wasn’t real,” he quipped.

Sprouse brought up that the actors on the successful Disney Channel show don’t receive residuals. They also barely got paid while appearing on the show.

“I look back on it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, we did actually pay them to work. We basically did,” Song said.

Sprouse asserted that if the show had been on another network, “we would have seven generations of children that would not have to worry about what they did.”

However, Song pointed out that the network “did give us a platform to be sitting here right now.”