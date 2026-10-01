Discovery Reality TV Star’s Wife Files for Divorce

Months after his brother’s contentious divorce became public knowledge, another member of the Brown family is getting divorced.

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Gabriel “Gabe” Brown’s wife Raquell Brown has filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed. Raquell filed on September 22, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken” in court documents obtained by the outlet.

The couple, whose early relationship and wedding were captured on Alaskan Bush People, have been separated since July. TMZ was first to break the story of their separation.

Photo Credit: Gabe Brown/Instagram

According to the court documents, the former couple, who share three children, have been living separately since April. Raquell is currently living in Minnesota, while Gabe lives in Washington.

The exes have no real property, but Raquell is asking the court to divide their personal property fairly. She is also asking that she and Gabe be responsible for the “debts they incurred after the date of separation.”

Right now, she is reserving the right to request spousal support on a temporary basis and at the time of trial. She is also asking the court to make Gabe responsible for her attorney fees and any other costs that relate to their divorce.

Additionally, Raquell is requesting her former husband pay child support, including medical support.

She’s also asking that Gabe pay a portion of their kids’ daycare expenses and education expenses, including any future college or vocational school costs. Long-distance transportation fees are also included.

In the filing, there is also a request from Raquell for the court’s help approving her proposed parenting plan.

The impending divorce was confirmed by Gabe’s brother Bear in a TikTok video.

“Stuff happens,” Bear said. “I hope that everything can be done peacefully and work out and everything be what’s best for the children, because that’s what you should do.”