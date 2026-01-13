‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Dies At 68

Dilbert creator Scott Adams has died. The cartoonist was 68

Previously, reports surfaced that he was living in hospice with reportedly only days to live. Adams had been battling prostate cancer. But his fight took a turn for the worse.

The cartoonist was staying at his home in North California. His first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, told TMZ that Adams had begun receiving “end-of-life care.” His health declined rapidly.

Nurses and medical staff had been with Adams since then. Miles, along with her sister and Adams’s stepdaughter, also cared for the cartoonist. The sad news comes months after he announced his metastatic prostate cancer.

At the time, he revealed that the cancer had progressed to Stage 4. Earlier this month, he revealed further bad news. He learned that he was terminal and wouldn’t recover from the disease.

“I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” he said during his “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” podcast on Jan. 1. “I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

“So there’s no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day,” Adams continued. “However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another.”

At the time, he said that he didn’t know what he was going to do. But he said he was planning to live for as long as possible.

“But it was all bad news, no good news at all,” the artist also said. “So I will keep doing this as long as it makes sense — because I like doing it, it keeps me busy.”

“I have much bigger problems than the stuff I’m talking about in the news,” Adams said. “But I’m so interested in like what’s happening in the world.”

Adams famously created Dilbert in 1989. However, in 2023, he garnered controversy for allegedly saying racist statements. It led to more than 80 newspapers dropping his cartoons. But the cartoonist continued to draw even as his health declined.