‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Shares Devastating Health Update: ‘It’s All Bad News’

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, shared a somber health update yesterday with fans.

During a livestream of his podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, on Jan. 1, the 68-year-old revealed that he had spoken to his radiologist the day before. “It’s all bad news,” Adams shared.

“The odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” Adams added, per PEOPLE. “I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

The cartoonist stated that there is no possibility of regaining feeling in his legs and confirmed he is experiencing ongoing heart failure. However, he noted that he is not in any pain. Adams indicated that January will likely “be a month of transition one way or the other” and intended to continue his podcast “as long as it makes sense” because he enjoys the work and it keeps him occupied.

Scott Adams, cartoonist, author, and creator of ‘Dilbert’ in 2014.(Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

“I have much bigger problems than the stuff I’m talking about in the news,” he admitted on his podcast. “But I’m so interested in like what’s happening in the world.”

Adams also said he would try to create new comics.

Scott Adams Revealed His Cancer Diagnosis Back in May

According to PEOPLE, Adams revealed in May that he had the same aggressive prostate cancer as former President Joe Biden, shortly after Biden publicly shared his diagnosis. The Dilbert creator disclosed that the cancer had spread to his bones. He added that he was given only months to live.

Adams, a supporter of Donald Trump and a critic of Biden, shared his diagnosis in May after learning Biden had the same disease. He hoped this would shift some attention away from his own announcement.

Adams launched Dilbert, a widely popular office culture comic strip, in 1989. However, controversial comments have drawn significant attention to him in recent years.

In 2023, hundreds of newspapers dropped the strip after he said on his podcast that Black people were “a hate group” and that white people should “just get the hell away” from them. He later defended these remarks.

In January 2022, Adams posted on X, stating he would “self-identify as a Black woman until Biden picks his Supreme Court nominee.”

“I realize it’s a long shot, but I don’t want to completely take myself out of the conversation for the job,” he added.