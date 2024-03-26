Diddy’s Private Jet Tracked to Caribbean Island Amid Home Raids

Several bombshell reports confirmed that the home of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs got raided. United States Homeland Security raided the Los Angeles, Miami, and New York homes of the star producer. Diddy is connected to an ongoing investigation involving human sex trafficking.

Amid the high drama, the legendary producer’s jet has gone wheels up to the Caribbean.

“Diddy’s homes were raided in the U.S. to kick off the week. But the guy’s own private jet is miles away in a completely different nation. Although it’s unclear if he’s aboard himself,” TMZ wrote.

“TMZ has tracked Diddy’s personal LoveAir LLC jet. The well-known black Gulfstream 5 that Diddy has flaunted and flown for years now. And it looks like the aircraft is currently on the ground in Antigua … which is down in the Caribbean.”

No Confirmation Diddy Was on Jet When it Landed

However, it cannot be confirmed that the star producer was looking to skip town. The reason is that it is unclear whether or not he is actually on the jet.

“The plane is currently grounded there. Although the flight data has yet to update and register him as having officially landed. In any case, it’s definitely Diddy’s jet … no question,” TMZ added.

“The only thing that remains unanswered is whether Diddy is on the plane. We don’t have any evidence he is at this point … and we also don’t know what’s happening on the scene.”

Star’s Jet Made Several Stops in California

But the outlet confirmed that the jet has made several trips to various regions in the California area since this past weekend.

“Based on the flight activity, viewed by TMZ, Diddy’s jet has been up and down California between Sunday and Monday. Taking off from Sacramento Executive Airport Sunday evening around 5:30 PM PT and landing at Palm Springs Int’l Airport about an hour later,” TMZ wrote.

“An hour after that, around 7:30 PM PT, Diddy’s jet took off from Palm Springs yet again and landed at Van Nuys Airport, which is in the L.A. area, about 30 minutes later around 8:00 PM PT. Around 9 AM PT Monday, the jet took off from Van Nuys airport and landed at some point in Antigua.”