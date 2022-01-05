Bindi Irwin’s Net Worth: Did She Inherit Money From Her Father?

The Irwin family fame dates back to the ’90s when Steve Irwin and his wife Terri amazed TV audiences with their docuseries, The Crocodile Hunter. The show catapulted the Australia Zoo owner to international fame and he remained a highly successful wildlife celebrity until his untimely death in 2006. Since that time, Irwin’s family has carried on his legacy and his daughter, Bindi, has become a celebrity in her own right. Here’s a look at Bindi Irwin’s net worth—is it higher than Steve Irwin’s net worth?

Steve Irwin’s Net Worth

Steve Irwin was at the height of his success in 2006 when he was fatally wounded by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the star was worth approximately $10 million at the time of his death. In addition to running the Australia Zoo, the success of The Crocodile Hunter had spawned a slew of other lucrative TV projects, including Croc Files, The Crocodile Hunter Diaries, New Breed Vets, and The Ten Deadliest Snakes in the World.

Irwin also became a frequent guest on talk shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, made appearances in a number of TV commercials, and scored a cameo in the 2001 Eddie Murphy movie, Dr. Dolittle 2. In 2002, he was cast as the lead in his own feature film, The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course. The film received mixed reviews but was a box office success, grossing $33 million worldwide against a $12 million production budget. At the time, Irwin admitted that he preferred wresting crocodiles over acting on a Hollywood set.

“There were a few scenes there that drove me crazy,” he said in a 2002 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “When there were no crocs or snakes involved, they’d make me do a scene up to 10 times, and I could never work out what the heck that was about. They’d claim the light was good, the light was bad, the audio was good, the audio was bad. There was always some excuse why they didn’t have it right.”

Irwin met American naturalist Terri Raines when she came to visit the Australia Zoo in 1991. The couple hit it off instantly and were married a year later, in 1992. The couple had two children—Bindi Sue Irwin, born on July 24th, 1998, and Robert Clarence Irwin, born on December 1st, 2003.

Bindi Irwin’s Net Worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Bindi Irwin’s net worth is about $3 million. She became involved in her dad’s work right from the start, appearing on shows like The Crocodile Hunter Diaries when she was just a toddler. Bindi released her debut kids album, Bindi Kid Fitness with Steve Irwin and The Crocmen, in November 2006, just a few months after the tragic death of her dad. She also hosted the Australian nature documentary kids show Bindi the Jungle Girl from 2007 until 2008, as well the 2007 US TV tribute special to Irwin, My Daddy the Crocodile Hunter.

Young Bindi’s career continued to take off into the next decade—she starred in the 2010 film Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, hosted the wildlife-themed game show Bindi’s Bootcamp in 2012, and starred in the movie Return to Nim’s Island in 2013. In 2015, when she was 17 years old, Bindi competed in the 21st season of Dancing With the Stars. Partnered with Derek Hough, she went on to win the top prize, which was reported to be around $360,000.

While competing on the show, Bindi admitted that she still missed her dad. “I’m trying to carry on my dad’s legacy, and it is tough,” she said in an interview with Us. “I think that people always say when people pass away that time heals all wounds. And that’s probably the biggest lie. It’s not true. I think we all need to remember that it is always still tough and it’s like losing a piece of your heart.”

Today, Bindi continues to honor her dad as a staff member at the Australia Zoo. In 2020, she married American wakeboarder Chandler Powell and the couple had their first child in March 2021.

The Irwin Family Rift

It’s unclear exactly how much money Bindi inherited from her father’s estate when he died. But one thing we do know is that Steve Irwin’s father (and original founder of the Australia Zoo) Robert Irwin, received a $1 million payment and a $100,000-per-year pension when he quit the zoo in 2008, reportedly because he was unhappy with the way Terri Irwin had been running it. In the years since Robert Irwin has been on the outs with his late son’s family. In a Facebook post for Father’s Day in June of 2021, Bindi commented on her estranged relationship with her grandfather.

“I really wish that my entire family could spend time with [my daughter] Grace. Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family,” she posted in a now-deleted comment, as reported by The Daily Mail. “From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart.”

Bindi also said that her mom continues to send her grandfather birthday cards and other notes but he never responds. She also added: “’I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain.”