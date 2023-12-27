The Best New Year’s Eve 2024 Celebration City Revealed (and It’s Not NYC)

Although New York City is usually the immediate destination everyone thinks of when New Year’s Eve is mentioned, there is another “hotspot” that is considered a better location for the holiday celebration.

According to a survey conducted by Wallethub, Orlando, Florida came in as the #1 best city for New Year’s Eve. San Diego came in second while New York City came in third.

Cassandra Happe, Wallethub Analyst, revealed how the survey was done. “When choosing which city to spend New Year’s in, it’s important to consider a variety of factors,” she explained. “From the activities offered to how big the crowds will be to what weather you can expect. The biggest concern has to be the cost. Hotels and restaurants may hike their prices significantly for the holiday, which puts an extra strain on people’s wallets after they have already been hit hard by inflation.”

Wallethub revealed the key reasons why Orlando, Florida was ranked #1 for New Year’s Eve celebrations. “Whether you want to experience the holiday at a breathtaking destination like Disney World or just at a house or hotel, Orlando has you covered. The city ranks first when it comes to nightlife options and affordable restaurants rated 4.5+ stars, so you can enjoy some fun and a good meal before 2024 arrives.”

WalletHub also pointed out that Orlando has some of the longest fireworks displays in the country. This is due to consumer fireworks being legal. In addition to this, Orlando has the most party supply stores. It is also the second-highest number of gourmet specialty food stores in the nation. This was calculated per the square root of the population

However, regarding safety, the #1 rank for that category went to Lincoln, Nebraska. Orlando was ranked #74 and New York City was #19.

Who is Performing In New York City During the New Year’s Eve Celebration

Meanwhile, NBC New York announced the lineup for this year’s New Year’s Eve bash in Time Square.

Among those performing live at the celebration are Flo Rida, Paul Anka, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla. Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Maria Becerra, and Yng Lvcas were also announced as performers. The media outlet further pointed out that more special activities and appearances are going to happen throughout the evening.

The organizers of the upcoming New Year’s Eve event shared more details about the iconic celebration. “Every year as the clock nears midnight on December 31, the eyes of the world turn once more to the dazzling lights and bustling energy of Times Square. Anticipation runs high. New Year’s Eve at the symbolic center of New York City has become more than just a celebration — it’s a global tradition.”