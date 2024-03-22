Derek Hough Shares Touching Photo With Wife Hayley Following Emergency Brain Surgery

Hayley Erbert is making a courageous comeback to the dance floor after emergency brain surgery, with her husband Derek Hough by her side.

On Wednesday, the couple marked their comeback to the dance studio with a touching black-and-white photo on Instagram.

In the photo, the couple, who got married in August 2023, just months before Erbert suffered a traumatic brain injury, are seen in an empty dance studio. Erbert leans her head on Hough’s shoulder.

“Stepping onto this blank canvas together. Beginning to paint again,” the married couple captioned their shared post. The image also found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

This made me tear up. Derek and Hayley in a dancing studio pic.twitter.com/JQQ0nyMiS1 — M.B.💚 (@HoughKin) March 20, 2024

Fans on Instagram showed their support for the couple in the comments to the post. “Paint what you can, but you are already both a masterpiece,” one user wrote.

“As a physical therapist, watching Haley’s recovery and return to your lifestyle is so inspiring to watch,” another fan added. “You guys are the greatest dance artists. Whatever you “paint” will be beautiful,” one Instagram follower enthused.

In early December, Hayley Erbert suffered a cranial hematoma after performing on the Symphony of Dance tour in Washington D.C. on Dec. 6. She required an emergency craniectomy, followed by cranioplasty surgery the next day to replace a substantial part of her skull.

On Instagram, Hough mentioned that the procedure was a success. “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey. Your support has played a crucial role in getting us here,” he wrote back then.

“We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Since then, the couple has shared frequent updates on Erbert’s health and recovery. Erbert and Hough married in August and started their “Symphony of Dance” tour.

They met on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 and got engaged during a trip to Yosemite National Park in California in 2022.

Hough recently shared with E! News that his wife’s health journey has served as a source of inspiration for many.

“I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something,” he added about Erbert’s recovery. “Because if there’s a moment where she’s with us and joining us on stage, it’s going to be unbelievably special.”