Demi Rose Stuns Followers In Neon Bikini Bottoms

Demi Rose posed in some skimpy bikini bottoms and charging for the privilege as she shows off her figure. The 26-year-old British model and social media sensation has fronted the affordable clothing label since her October 2020 sign-up as the brand’s newest ambassador, with a recent photo showing her stunning in an edgy swimwear-and-boots look.

Posting for her 17.6 million Instagram followers, Rose showcased her famous curves, and the “AD” confirmed the beauty is big-time earning her cash.

Demi Rose Stuns In Edgy Bikini Look

The photo, below, comes as Rose does more than just tag PLT for a little top-up money. Earlier this year, the ex to rapper Tyga debuted her second collection with the rival of Fashion Nova.

The shot showed a tanned Rose outdoors and amid greenery as she posed showing off her curvy hips and wearing a lime-green and high-cut pair of bikini bottoms. She teamed them with a very cut-out and braless blue top bearing peep-hole details and a glove-like finish.

See The Snap Below

Also wearing heeled green booties and tinted shades matching her footwear, the model tagged herself at her adored “Ibiza Magic Island,” writing: “Utopia @prettylittlething” with star emoji. The post has now clocked over 400,000 likes. It comes just over one month since Rose made headlines for debuting her collection, one marked by the star posing in an impossibly cut-out and orange dress and telling fans:

“I am overjoyed to announce my new Collection with @prettylittlething. Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves.”

“This collection is a form of self expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while,” Rose added.

Not The Only Celeb PLT Face

PLT is famously also fronted by model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat, both of whom boast collabs with the label. Lower-key are promos from 47-year-old reality star Larsa Pippen, last year inking a six-figure deal to shout out the label on her Instagram. Rose has since name-dropped PLT while in a plunging swimsuit as she posed looking like a total doll from an outdoor terrace.

Rose, who quit the U.K. in July 2020 for a new life in Ibiza, Spain, is currently jet-setting around Italy, where recent posts have seen her explore Capri in a slinky dress – now, she’s in celebrity-adored Positano.