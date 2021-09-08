Demi Rose Flaunts Business Brains With Bikini Hanging Down

Demi Rose has her bikini bottoms undone and hanging down, but the 26-year-old’s eye-popping photos weren’t without a business agenda as she dropped summer shots recently. The model and social media sensation went for a particularly revealing Instagram update as she announced a no-fee status on her OnlyFans – anyone not subscribing to Demi’s OF page still got plenty, though.

Posting for her 17.5 million followers and from a balcony on her favorite “Ibiza Magic Island,” Demi pushed the swimwear boundaries. As ever, though, the star steered clear of vulgarity.

Scroll for the photos, and best keep the kiddies out of the room. Demi’s presence on the adult subscription site OnlyFans sees her joining the slew of celebrities now making mega cash from racy (or non-racy) content on the site. The platform hosts the likes of former Disney star Bella Thorne, “WAP” rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, plus model Amber Rose.

Stunning fans in a stringy black bikini – but with the bottoms untied – Demi flicked her hair while back to the camera and with the lens taking in her every curve, plus a gorgeous greenery and pool view.

The ex to rapper Tyga, posing with closed eyes and highlighting her famous rear, then offered a front view as she clasped her chest while shot close up. Here, fans saw the British beauty to be wearing a super high-cut and black one-piece with crystal detailing.

A caption from Demi talked business, also offering fans a massive incentive to check out her OF page. Rose wrote: “Happy Sunday 🖤 How’s yours looking?”

“My OF profile has no subscription fee for a limited time only and I am going to be launching my first live soon 💫,” she added, continuing: “Sign up now for first access ✨Check out my website in my bio linked under “exclusive content.” More photos below.

Fans of Demi are now used to her endearing “Ibiza Magic Island” geo-tag. The model, making 2020 headlines for being body-shamed in her U.K. quarantine, is living her best life in the Mediterranean. Three months after moving to Spain, Demi opened up to ES, revealing that her mental health got “the better” of her during lock-down.

“I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work,” she said.