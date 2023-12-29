Emma Heming Celebrates 16-Year Anniversary With Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle

While celebrating the 16th anniversary of her marriage to Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis reflected on how life has been with the Die Hard star over the years.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Emma wrote a touching tribute to Bruce while posting adorable snapshots. “16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows,” she wrote in the caption.

After further reflection, Bruce Willis’ wife shared some more thoughts in her Instagram Stories. “How do I really feel today? Well, how do I look?” she stated in the video. She then stated that she just got off the phone with a really good friend who she was able to have a good cry with.

“It is really important to be able to have someone that you can trust with your feelings.,” she continued. “Instead of just bottling them up and putting your best foot forward and sort of just soldiering through stuff, which I have a tendency to do.”

Bruce Willis’ wife pointed out that while holidays and anniversaries are now hard, this year, for her has been about community. “And I just want to say that’s been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that,” she noted.

Bruce and Emma Willis reportedly met at their mutual trainer’s gym in 2007. They got married in 2009. In March 2022, Emma, alongside Bruce’s daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia. His health worsened less than a year later when he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Talks About ‘Inner Circle’ In Latest Instagram Post

Following her anniversary post, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma took to Instagram to speak about their inner circle. These are notable people that they can call, trust, and rely on.

“I’m lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don’t offer a way to fix it,” she explained. “But can just listen. That helps tremendously. That inner circle is also here on this channel.”

Bruce Willis’ significant other noted that it was imperative for her to have an inner circle during the past year. “And you have shown up. People from all walks of life sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us.”

Emma further pointed out that Bruce has received so much support from fans near and far. “ Bruce is so beloved. That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness.”