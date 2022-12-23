Demi Moore Hilariously Reacts To News She’s Going To Be A Grandmother

Demi Moore got one of her Christmas presents early this year: she’s going to be a grandmother! Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, announced she and her boyfriend are expecting, and Moore had a hilarious reaction to the news.

Rumer Willis Announces Her First Pregnancy!

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced her pregnancy with a series of black-and-white photos posted to Instagram. The pictures show Thomas kissing Rumer’s belly and looking overjoyed, as well as a snap of the mother-to-be in silhouette.

Plenty of famous friends flooded the comments with well-wishes. “Congratulationssssssss!!!” Shazam! star Zachary Levi wrote. Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul commented, “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!”

RELATED: Demi Moore Posts From A Fashion Event And Her Dog Stole The Show

Rumer’s family also commented on the post. Her sister Scout wrote, “I’m weep,” while Moore commented, “LoveYOU.” The grandmother-to-be also made her own post celebrating her daughter’s pregnancy.

Demi Moore Jokes She’s Entering Her ‘Hot Kooky Unhinged Grandma Era’

The actress re-posted the photos Rumer and Thomas shared, with the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.” Michelle Pfeiffer sent her congratulations, while Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “I’m into this phase for you.”

This will be Moore’s first grandchild. It will also be her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ first grandchild. The former couple share Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. The Die Hard star also shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with his current wife Emma.

Recent Photos Of Moore And Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’ Blended Family

Moore and her ex are still very close, and the family members spend a lot of time together. The actress recently shared some holiday photos of the whole blended family. One showed the group posing in front of the Christmas tree, while another showed Bruce and Emma holding hands at the dinner table.

Her post was a rare glimpse of the actor, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping back from acting after receiving a diagnosis of aphasia, a language disorder that affects cognitive abilities.

Rumer’s stepmother also reposted the photos from the pregnancy announcement. “Baby news is happy news!!!” she captioned her post. “Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!” It looks like everyone in Willis’ family is over the moon to hear about her pregnancy. We can’t wait to see Moore enjoying life in her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era!”

More From Suggest