Death of Dolly Parton’s Husband Sparks Waves of Condolences for the Country Icon

Following the death of Dolly Parton’s longtime husband, Carl Dean, an outpouring of support has come from fans, friends, and colleagues alike.

On March 3, Parton shared the news of Dean’s passing through a heartfelt post on Instagram. The post announced that Dean passed away at 82 on March 3rd in Nashville. A private funeral is planned, reserved for immediate family members. No cause of death was given.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” Parton added. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

The statement ended with a request for privacy for the family as they grieve Dean’s death.

Of course, an outpouring of support flooded the comments to Parton’s heartbreaking post.

The entertainment industry was quick to offer their condolences.

“Sending you and yours all of our love, Dolly,” the Grand Ole Opry account replied. “I love you,” Country singer Lainey Wilson wrote, adding a heart emoji. “Love to your family,” Bravo’s Andy Cohen added.

“I’m sorry for your loss, Dolly- you had a love that spanned the ages and that runs deep and forever,” influencer Peaches ‘n Diesel wrote.

Fans Offer Support to Dolly Parton While Saluting Carl Dean for a Life Well Lived

Meanwhile, fans also rushed to show their support.

“I am so so sorry for your loss Dolly,” one fan wrote. “I’m glad you’ve got to have so many wonderful years with him and I’m sorry you couldn’t have more. “Oh Dolly, my heart goes out to you and yours, my deepest sympathies,” another fan added.

“The whole world is wrapping their arms around you, Dolly. You are the definition of “beloved” and we all send our love and prayers,” a third fan wrote.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), many user paid tribute to how Dean lived his life.

“Carl Dean: married Dolly Parton young, gave zero Fs about fame and fortune, laid asphalt for a living, got this [an image of Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny, standing before Dean] for his birthday a few years ago, married 60 years, died loved by his family,” one fan wrote on X.

“Zero Tweets. Zero Facebook posts. 10/10 life, no notes. Legend,” they added.

Carl Dean: married Dolly Parton young, gave zero Fs about fame and fortune, laid asphalt for a living, got this👇for his birthday a few years ago, married 60 years, died loved by his family. Zero Tweets. Zero Facebook posts. 10/10 life, no notes. Legend.

“He was too busy living life to brag about it. God bless him,” another X user mused.