Lainey Wilson’s Pants Split at Music Festival in Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction

Not a situation she was prepared for, Lainey Wilson quickly recovered from a wardrobe malfunction after her pants split on stage.

While performing at the Faster Horses Music Festival at the Michigan International Speedway over the weekend, Wilson split her pants. However, she was able to quickly change out of the pants before anyone could notice.

That didn’t stop her from announcing the wardrobe incident to the cheering festival crowd. “Y’all just about got a real show,” Lainey Wilson declared on stage. “A real show!”

Although she was able to get back into the performance rhythm, Wilson couldn’t stop talking about the situation. “You can’t make that up! I’d have never known had my people back here not seen it,” she shared. “There’s a first time for everything, and I’m glad it was y’all that I split my pants wide open in front of.”

Following the event, Lainey Wilson shared a video in a recent Instagram post of her testing out her pants by doing jump squats. “Adding this into my routine before a show so my britches don’t rip like they did last night at faster horses,” she wrote in the video.

Lainey Wilson Opened Up About Her Family Encouraging Her to Never Give Up On Dreams

During an interview with Fox News Digital in May, Lainey Wilson opened up about how her family has continuously been supportive of her dreams.

“Yes, my parents are, they’re the ones to blame. They’re the ones to blame for all of this,” Wilson explained. “They have truly supported me from the beginning.”

Lainey Wilson further spoke about how her family’s support has shaped her to be who she is today. “When I think about who I am today, it truly is because of the place and the people that raised me. It’s always important to tip your hat to those people, and it’s very important for me to remember where I come from,” Wilson said. “During this crazy time, my life has changed, and I feel like I’m not like I’m not changing, but my life is, if that makes any sense at all. I feel like it’s important for me to remember where I come from and remind myself.

She went on to add, “It’s cool that I get to write this music and I get to remind myself of that every single night. At the end of the day, in order for me to be able to tell the kind of stories that I’m supposed to tell and relate to my fans, I got to keep living as normal of a life as I possibly can. That’s why I keep my people close and that’s why I keep the people of Baskin [Louisiana], my town of 200 people, close.”