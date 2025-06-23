Dead Wayne, Michigan Church Shooter Identified, Attended Church With Mother

The 31-year-old gunman who was shot dead by a security guard after he attempted to shoot a Michigan church has been identified as Brian Anthony Browning. Police reported that his mother was a member of the church and that he had attended church with her in the past.

According to the Daily Mail, citing the Wayne Police Department (WPD), Browning was shot dead in a shootout with a security guard outside the CrossPointe Community Church located in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday, June 22.

The Wayne Police Department stated in an update shared with multiple media outlets that Browning had attended CrossPointe Church in the past.

“The suspect’s mother is a member of the church,” the WPD said.. “He has attended church services two or three times over the course of the last year.”

Pastor Bobby Kelly confirmed to The Associated Press that Browning’s mother was not a regular member of the church. He clarified that she was not present during the Sunday shooting.

Additionally, Pastor Kelly stated that he had met Browning after his mother invited him to church.

“He seemed to really have some thoughts that were not threatening or anything like that,” Kelly added. “He definitely had some thoughts as far as hearing from God,”

Church Shooting

According to Wayne Police Chief Strong, members of the church spotted Browning driving recklessly outside CrossPointe Church. Then, he got out of the vehicle wearing a tactical vest and carrying a rifle and a handgun.

One of the parishioners noticed the threat and took matters into his own hands. He drove his pickup truck and struck Browning with it. Described as a “hero” by Pastor Kelly, this parishioner’s actions allowed security guards to shoot at Browning.

One of the guards was shot in the leg. Fortunately, he remains in stable condition after having surgery at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.

While Browning didn’t enter the church, a Bible study had gathered roughly 150 people inside. Video footage shared online shows the church attendees, many of them children, evacuating the church amid screams and panic.

As per police, it is believed that Brian Anthony Browning had been suffering from a “mental health crisis” at the time of the attack. Police added that the incident was not an organized terrorist attack.