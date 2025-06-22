Gunman Opens Fire In Michigan Church During Service, Injuring 1. Suspect Shot Dead by Security Guard

A 31-year-old active shooter opened fire at a suburban Detroit church mid-service on Sunday, June 22. One person was wounded as a result, while the suspect was reportedly shot dead by a security guard.

According to the City of Wayne, Michigan Police Department, the incident occurred at CrossPointe Community Church, located at 36125 Glenwood Road in the city of Wayne. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, shot inside the church and injured one victim in the leg.

A senior pastor at the church, Bobby Kelly Jr., told The Detroit News that a deacon managed to run the shooter over with a truck. Reportedly, the deacon had spotted the shooter coming into the church.

As a result of the deacon’s intervention, a security guard managed to shoot at the gunman, killing him. According to Kelly, it was the security guard who was injured in the leg. Moreover, the shooter did not enter the church, but shots were fired into it.

Church Evacuated

Footage shared on social media shows a large congregation gathered inside the church. As stated by Pastor Kelly, there were around 150 people inside, all gathered for a Bible school service. Many of the ones in attendance were children.

🚨BREAKING: An attacker in Wayne, Michigan rammed his truck into a church, stepped out with a rifle, and opened fire on the congregation. An armed security guard shot and killed the attacker. pic.twitter.com/nuCeJcNed7 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) June 22, 2025

The service continued while shots were exchanged, with congregants believing the noise came from construction sources. However, the footage shows how a security guard instructed all inside to evacuate, some of them screaming while being escorted out of the building to safety.

While the identity of the shooter has yet to be released, Kelly stated that he didn’t know the suspect. However, as per The Detroit News, it appears that the shooter was not a member of CrossPointe Church.

Michigan police officers are actively investigating the incident. Additionally, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed via X that the Bureau is assisting at the scene.

“Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support,” Bongino said.

Kelly told The Detroit News that the CrossPointe church hired a security team around 10 years ago, given the increasing violence committed in places of worship across the country.

“We are sitting ducks to someone who wants to come and do harm,” Kelly said.

Pastor Kelly added that all in attendance, especially the children, are “doing good.” Members are supporting each other following the traumatic experience.