‘Days of Our Lives’ Star’s Wife Files for Divorce

Actor Blake Berris, best known for being on Days of Our Lives, will soon be divorced if his estranged wife has her way.

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His wife, Alexandra McGuinness, filed divorce papers on Oct. 18, according to copies obtained by TMZ. She is saying the reason for the split is irreconcilable differences.

Their date of separation is listed as Sept. 11, 2024, over two years ago. The papers say the couple married on Aug. 26, 2017.

McGuinness and Berris share three minor children, and she is requesting joint legal and physical custody, the papers state.

Actor Blake Berris attends Women In Film’s 2013 Crystal + Lucy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 12, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women In Film)

She is also requesting spousal support, but she wants to block the court’s ability to award any support to Berris.

Berris first joined Days of Our Lives in 2006, playing the role of Nick Fallon until 2009. He then reprised the role from 2012 to 2014. During his time away, he appeared in guest starring roles on The Mentalist, Breaking Bad, and The Big Bang Theory.

He again reprised the role in the 2021 Peacock original movie, A Very Salem Christmas. And he appeared as Nick Fallon one more time in 2023.

From October 2023 to July 2024, Berris played a new role, Everett Lynch, on the popular NBC soap opera.

McGuinness is a filmmaker, originally from Ireland, according to her bio. She was named a director to watch by Variety. Her website states that she divides her time between France and Los Angeles.

The former couple share three sons: one who was born in 2019, and twins born in 2021.