‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Greg Vaughan Hospitalized With Fluid in Lungs

Greg Vaughan, who is best known for his role as Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives, has reportedly been hospitalized after developing fluid in his lungs.

In one of his latest Instagram posts, Vaughn revealed he developed fluid in his lungs after suffering from altitude sickness. This occurred while he and his songs were in Colorado for spring break.

“I was feeling somewhat tired after [one day], experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold snowy conditions, and a headache developing,” he explained.

“I had [hydrated] all day, so into the night I drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil’d myself out to be ready to tackle BRECK w/the boys the next morning!”

However, Greg Vaughan explained that he started feeling worse and at night was tossing and turning. He also didn’t have any sleep. “[I was] coughing, dry heaving, [and] my head felt like it was in a walnut cracker!” he recalled.

“Disappointedly, morning arrived [and] I had to tell my boys, plus our friends who just arrived, I was staying home to rest [and] be my best for our final days to come!”

Things continued to get worse for Vaughan as he attempted to recover. “I was mentally spinning trying not to think of having another horrible night or losing another day [with] my boys … but I did.”

Greg Vaughan Reveals His Blood Oxygen Was 54% by the Time He Sought Medical Treatment

After two days of struggling, Greg Vaughan “surrendered” and went to urgent care. To his shock, it was revealed he was experiencing severe altitude sickness.

“My Blood Oxygen was at 54% [and] my lungs were full of fluids! Blood oxygen, also known as oxygen saturation,” he shared. “Represents the percentage of hemoglobin in your red blood cells that is carrying oxygen. Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%….”

Continuing to share more details about his health scare, Vaughan posted a “Part Two” post.

After four hours with an IV and an oxygen tank, Greg Vaughan was told to leave the mountain. However, he couldn’t due to he and his sons having another day to go at the resort.

“I opted to go home with an oxygen tank, a good laugh for everyone, and I know will follow, but my boys looked after their old man [and] fortunately they had friends on this trip!”

Vaughan went on to add that in all seriousness, Colorado Rockies are no joke. “As they say, ‘Take a breath and smell the roses!’ That is truly something we need to remember [and] appreciate!”

He also made a third post reassuring his followers that he is doing better.