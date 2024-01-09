‘Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall Blasts Golden Globes Host Jo Koy as ‘Complete Embarrassment’

Refusing to hold back her opinion, Days of Our Lives star Deidre Hall called out Golden Globe Awards host Jo Koy by calling him a “complete embarrassment.”

While watching this year’s big event, Hall took to her Facebook account to criticize Koy. “The Golden Globes host, Jo Koy, is a complete embarrassment to himself and the Academy,” she wrote. “Skip it.”

Deidre Hall is one of the many viewers who weren’t quite pleased with Koy’s performance as the Golden Globes host. During his opening monologue, the comedian teased various celebrities, including Taylor Swift. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he declared.

The camera then showed Swift glaring at the host while she sipped her drink. Despite his joke falling a bit flat, Koy defended the jab. “Aww, man, it was so cute,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

However, while chatting with Good Morning America, Koy did admit that the Swift joke was a little flat. “It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…. I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Deidre Hall is Among Those Calling Out Jo Koy for His Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift

Along with Deidra Hall, a source close to Taylor Swift called out Jo Koy for his joke about the pop icon during the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7.

“Taylor nor her girls found Jo Koy’s tacky jab very funny,” a source told the DailyMail. “Clearly neither did the audience and her fans. It made her uncomfortable as it would have anyone.”

The insider further pointed out that at the end of the day, Koy’s entire performance was the actual joke. “He should know who the audience is before coming for them. Taylor just bit her tongue.”

The source also said that Swift is above it all and won’t be commenting on the joke. “She doesn’t have time to clap back at anyone, nor does she want to,” they continued. “She can’t say the same about Travis, who might have some words on his podcast about this.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce has mentioned the joke publicly.