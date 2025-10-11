Daycare Owner Charged In Death Of Infant Left Face Down On Boppy Pillow For Hours: Police

An Alabama daycare owner, 49-year-old Angelene Chamblee, faces multiple charges in connection with the 2022 death of Autumn Wells, a 4-month-old girl who died after being left face down on a Boppy pillow for hours.

As reported by WHNT, Chamblee is charged with manslaughter, 18 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, two counts of second-degree forgery, and six counts of operating a daycare without a license or permit.

Initially, Angelene Chamblee had been charged with six counts of child care act violation and two counts of forgery. However, evidence found and presented in one of the daycare employees’ trials led to new charges being filed against the former daycare owner.

“We look forward to continuing to seek justice for Autumn and her family.” Assistant District Attorney told The Red Bay News. “I hope that these cases can send a warning to anyone operating or working in a daycare and that caring for children in such a setting will be taken more seriously.

Infant Girl, Deceased

The incident occurred back on March 9, 2022. At the time, Autumn was transported from the Tiny Tigers Pre-K to a local hospital after being found unresponsive.

The 4-month-old girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She had been dead for two hours, prosecutors said, after she was placed on a Boppy pillow during naptime and left unchecked for a prolonged period of time.

Autumn’s mother, Taylor Wells, was left devastated by the loss of her daughter.

“She was the whole center of my world,” she told WAAY at the time. “You know, I get up and go to work. And before, everything I did was for her … and now, I don’t know what to do, and I don’t have a purpose anymore.”

The subsequent investigation carried out by the authorities led to a series of deficiencies being found at the daycare. The establishment was shut down, and Chamblee’s license to operate was suspended.

In total, five people were charged in connection with Autumn’s death. Other than Chamblee, these are Payton Gann, Teia Kay Gann, Hannah Grace Letson, and Madison Jade McCalpin.

As per Law & Crime, it was Payton Gann who placed Autumn face-down on the Boppy pillow. She then chose to leave the daycare, and upon returning, Autumn was found unresponsive. At the time, McCalpin had been watching the infant girl along with Gann.

Payton Gann was found guilty of manslaughter in June 2025, WHNT reported. She had previously pleaded guilty to false reporting and received a 20-year sentence. Teia Gann pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, while Letson pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.

McCalpin pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to testify against Payton Gann, Law & Crime reported.