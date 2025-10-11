California Woman Convicted In ‘ER’ Actress’s Death Caused By Fatal Silicone Injections

A California woman, 55-year-old Libby Adame, also known as “The Butt Lady,” was convicted of murder after Cindyana Santangelo, an actress who appeared in ER, Married with Children, and CSI: Miami, was killed after receiving silicone injections.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Adame was found guilty of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a certification on Thursday, October 9. In addition, she was also convicted of a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The fake doctor will be sentenced on November 5, where she faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction. She could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Actress’s Death

As reported by NBC News, first responders rushed to Santangelo’s Malibu home back on March 24 after suffering from a medical emergency. She then succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities later determined that Santangelo, 58, had died of an embolism caused by a silicone injection. The injection, prosecutors said, was administered by Libby Adame, who had a previous manslaughter conviction in a similar case.

Back on October 15, 2019, Karissa Rajpaul died after Adame and her daughter, Alicia Galaz, administered buttocks injections. As per Law & Crime, authorities said that Adame had combined silicone with other chemicals considered dangerous.

They were both convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2024 but were found not guilty of their murder charge.

However, Adame managed to walk free. Her defense successfully argued that she should receive credit for her time served in jail and while on electronic monitoring.

Despite being warned of her dangerous actions and being found guilty of several counts of practicing medicine without a certification, Libby Adame continued her illegal practice, prosecutors said. This, eventually, led to Santangelo’s death.

Adame’s defense argued in court that Santangelo already had bandages on her buttocks at the time. This, according to the lawyers, pointed to Santangelo receiving the procedure from someone else.

Adame also maintained her innocence during the trial. Despite her claims, a jury still found her guilty, a decision marked by her history of dangerous, unlicensed medical practice.

Santangelo’s husband, Frank, is suing Adame for wrongful death.