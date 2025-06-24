Dax Shepard Nearly Got Into Physical Altercation With Eric Dane During AA Meeting

Dax Shepard recently revealed he almost got into a physical altercation with Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane during an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting.

During the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard recalled the incident while chatting with his guest, Brad Pitt.

“Eric Dane, who I now f—ing love, I have such a sweetness for him, we all had a mini group,” Dax Shepard said. “He was shooting. But when we first were around each other, it was not good.”

Shepard then said that Dane threatened “a dude” in the meeting, leading to him confronting the Grey’s Anatomy alum. “In the middle of the meeting, he goes, ‘if you hit that timer again, I’m gonna f—ing throw you in that candle.”

“I go, ‘That’s it mother—er, let’s go. Stand up, let’s go outside,'” Shepard continued. “I’m gonna beat the f— out of him in Tom’s driveway. At an AA meeting, where we’re coming for healing and understanding.”

Dax Sheparate then said that while he and Eric didn’t have the best start, they are “friends” now.

Dax Shepard and Eric Dane Previously Discussed the AA Meeting Incident

While appearing on Shepard’s podcast last year, Dane spoke about the AA meeting incident.

“Somebody I brought… who probably shouldn’t have been at the meeting… did not stop, was droning on,” Dane said. “Dax’s friend… kept resetting this time every time the guy would go over. The timer went off, like, seven times.”

Dane then said that he threatened to set the person “ablaze,” causing Shepard to step in. They went outside to “fight in the driveway.”

The actors ended up bonding over their keen interest in cars and the fact that they each carry “the same exact bag of bulls–t.”

The AA meeting story resurfaced just a couple of months after Dane announced he was battling ALS. In a April 2025 statement, the Eurphoria star shared, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Eurphoria next week.”

He then added, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”