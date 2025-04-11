eric-dane-reveals-devastating-health-diagnosis

Eric Dane, veteran actor and Euphoria star, has announced that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Despite the difficulties this brings, he has stated that he plans to continue his work.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the 52-year-old told People. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and together they have two daughters: Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Meanwhile, Dane will head back to work in a few days.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” he told the outlet. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane, who plays the patriarch of the Jacobs family on Euphoria, is scheduled to begin filming season 3 of the acclaimed HBO series on April 14.

ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare and progressive condition that leads to the gradual paralysis of muscles. Early symptoms often include muscle twitching, weakness in a limb, or slurred speech. As the disease progresses, it damages the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling muscle movement.

Over time, patients lose the ability to speak, eat, walk, and even breathe on their own. This condition has a severe impact on both physical independence and quality of life, according to the Mayo Clinic.

ALS currently has no cure. Most individuals survive only three to five years after being diagnosed, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, some patients defy the odds and live for decades.

Eric Dane Will Be Joined by Several New High Profile Cast Members in Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Production for Euphoria Season 3 finally began in early February 2025 following significant delays for the highly anticipated third installment of the HBO drama series. Eric Dane reprises his role as Cal Jacobs, the father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

Dane will be joined in Season 3 by new cast members including Kadeem Hardison, musician Rosalia, and former professional football player Marshawn Lynch. Other notable guest stars include Priscilla Delgado (Julieta), James Landry Hébert (1883), and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl).