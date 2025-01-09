David Muir’s Los Angeles Wildfire Coverage Is Blasted for Shocking Reason

ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir is being slammed by critics after he was seen wearing clamps to cinch his flame-retardant jacket while covering the Los Angeles wildfires.

The clamps were captured on camera while Muir was surveying the damage caused by the wildfires in the City of Angels.

“As you can see here behind me,” the longtime anchor stated while turning his back to the camera.

It didn’t take long for critics to take to social media to call out Muir.

“Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground,” Jack Osbourne wrote while sharing a clip of the segment on X (formerly Twitter).

Osbourne also tagged Elon Musk in the post.

Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bGQ3zvF6lr — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) January 9, 2025

“David Muir really missed the mark here,” another critic wrote on X. “When so many are suffering, vanity shouldn’t be the focus. How do we shift the conversation back to what truly matters?”

Megyn Kelly also had some thoughts about David Muir and his wildfire coverage.

“The abject vanity. Why is he wearing a pretend fireman’s jacket to begin with?” Kelly asked on X. “Bc he’s an actor performing a role. Which makes the waist-cinching clothespins in the back perfectly on brand. Ppl are dying/losing everything & he’s worried about how svelte his waist looks. Can you imagine Anderson Cooper/Rick Leventhal/Steve Harrigan doing this?”

Meanwhile, others had a different perspective, noting that there were other things to worry about besides Muir’s use of clamps.

“Wow. Of all things to be upset about as a city burns,” one person commented. “Priceless.”

Another person had an explanation for the clamps.

“It’s probably holding the wire for his microphone so it doesn’t swing around to his front,” they wrote. “Probably plugs into the battery pack and transmitter.”

Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Sweep Through Los Angeles As Wildfires Destroy Everything In Their Paths

ABC News reported that as four wildfires continue to destroy everything in and around Los Angeles, another round of Santa Ana winds will hit the area on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The media outlet further stated that, while the wind in the region relaxed overnight, high pressure was building from the north. This could tighten the pressure gradient over Southern California, producing more gusty winds.

Thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated amid the fires. Three of the four wildfires, Palisades, Hurst, and Eaton, erupted on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The fourth wildfire, Sunset, erupted in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.







