david-beckham-speaks-out-after-son-brooklyn-makes-shocking-claims-on-instagram

Shortly after his son, Brooklyn, publicly addressed the fallout with his family, David Beckham quickly broke his silence.

Videos by Suggest

The day after Brooklyn’s shocking statement was posted on Instagram, David appeared on Jan. 20’s episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box to discuss social media and mental health. During the appearance, the British soccer legend stated that his children “made mistakes.”

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” David explained. “The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous.”

He further stated, “But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

Also speaking about his children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper’s social media “mistakes,” David Beckham said, ” And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them,” he said. “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.”

He then noted, “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

David and Victoria Beckham’s Brooklyn Unleashed About His Family Drama on Instagram

In a series of Instagram Stories posts on Jan. 19, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, accused the couple of trying “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he married in 2022. He stated they have been spreading “countless lies.”

Among the other accusations Brooklyn made about his family include his parents trying to “bribe” him into “signing away the rights” to his name” before the wedding. He also claimed his mother had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, and “dancing inappropriately” on him.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

He then wrote, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”