David and Victoria Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Publicly Addresses Family Fallout

Following months of rumors, David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, finally addresses family fallout publicly.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, Brooklyn accused his parents of “attacking” him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, in the press. He also claimed that the couple had tried “endlessly to ruin ” his relationship.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn further stated that he does not want to reconcile with his family. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media,” he continued. “Mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

Brooklyn Beckham Claims David and Victoria Tried to Ruin His Relationship With Nicola Even Before Their Wedding

Continuing to speak out against his parents, Brooklyn alleged that the famous British couple has been “trying endlessly” to ruin his relationship with Nicola since before his wedding.

“And it hasn’t stopped,” he pointed out. “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

Brooklyn also accused his parents of repeatedly pressuring and attempting to bribe him into signing away his rights ot his name. He said that the decision would have impacted him, Nicola, and their future children.

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date,” he said. “Because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn claimed that his mother went so far as to call him “evil” during wedding planning because he and Nicola included his Nnny Sandro and Nicole’s Naunni at their table, since they didn’t have husbands. The parents’ tables were adjacent to theirs.

Brooklyn then called out his mother. He claimed that she had “hijacked” him and Nicola’s first dance, which had been planned for weeks.

“In front of our 500 guests, Mac Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife,” he wrote. “But my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Brooklyn accused his family of even saying Nicola was not their “blood” and “not family.”

David and Victoria Beckham’s Son Said His Family Has ‘Attacked’ Him Non-Stop Since He Started ‘Standing Up’ For Himself

Brooklyn then spoke about how his family has gone after him since the wedding.

“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents,” he revealed. “Both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer.”

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family,” he noted. “No matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

Despite the drama, he and Nicola went to London to celebrate David’s 50th birthday. However, he said his father refused all his and Nicola’s attempts until David finally agreed to see him. “It was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face.”

“My family values promotion and endorsements above all else. Brd Beckham comes first,” he wrote. “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.”

He then stated that the “narrative” that Nicola controls him is “completely backwards.”

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he stated. “I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”

Brooklyn then added that both he and Nicola do not want their lives shaped by image, press, or manipulation.