David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria For Lying About Growing Up ‘Working Class’: ‘Be Honest’

In the much-anticipated Netflix docuseries Beckham, which delves into the life and career of football legend David Beckham, viewers get an inside look at the iconic love story between him and his wife, Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice. However, a candid moment in the series reveals a playful but revealing exchange between the power couple.

In the first episode of Beckham, Victoria shares her perspective on what initially attracted her to David, emphasizing their shared background of hardworking families. She notes, “I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class.”

However, the narrative takes an unexpected turn when David interjects from another room, insisting Victoria to “be honest.” It becomes evident that there’s a detail he feels needs clarification.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David questions sternly.

Victoria attempts to navigate the question with some ambiguity, stating that “it’s not a simple answer” and depends on various factors. But David, unyielding, presses on, demanding a straightforward response.

In a moment of revelation, Victoria concedes, “OK, in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

Hahahaha David Beckham wasn’t having Victoria as coming from a working class family. pic.twitter.com/sVBM7IxK6T — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) October 4, 2023

The exchange adds a humorous touch to the documentary, showcasing the couple’s ability to playfully challenge each other even when reflecting on their past.

The love story of David and Victoria Beckham has been a topic of public fascination since they first crossed paths at a football match in 1997. The British press affectionately labeled them “Posh and Becks,” and their romance became a fixture in the media. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and now have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Director Fisher Stevens, who spent extensive time interviewing the Beckhams for the docuseries, shared insights into the couple’s dynamic. “It hasn’t all been rosy with his relationship with Victoria. There’s constant controversy,” Stevens revealed. “Frankly, I was quite moved by their relationship at the end of the day, and — after all they’ve been through — how much they love each other, and how close they are.”

The Netflix series offers fans a comprehensive look at David Beckham’s journey, spanning his rise to football stardom, the challenges faced in the public eye, and the enduring love story with Victoria. The playful banter captured on camera reflects not only the couple’s shared history but also their ability to navigate fame and controversy while maintaining a strong bond.

Beckham is now available for streaming on Netflix, providing an intimate and revealing portrait of one of football’s most iconic figures and the woman who stands by his side.