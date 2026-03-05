David And Victoria Beckham Wish Brooklyn A Happy Birthday Despite Feud

David and Victoria Beckham posted sweet birthday messages to their son, Brooklyn Beckham, who has stopped at nothing to cut them out of his life.

It is clear that David and Victoria’s promise to take Brooklyn back at any point stands true. On his 27th birthday, on March 4, the star couple took to their Instagram stories to wish him a happy birthday.

Since January, the family has been in a tragic feud. Brooklyn claimed a number of damning things, including that his parents tried to sabotage his relationship with Nicola Peltz, that his mother inappropriately hijacked his wedding-day dance with his wife, and that they value “public promotion and endorsements above all else.”

While Brooklyn has been cutting them out of his life, even going as far as altering a tattoo tribute to his father, David and Victoria have been trying to reach out to him. And their efforts have not stopped.

Both David and Victoria uploaded since-expired Instagram birthday tributes to Brooklyn Beckham.

“We Love You” David And Victoria Say To Self-Estranged Son, Brooklyn

David Beckham shared two photos, each captioned “Happy Birthday Bust.” The first photo was of David, Victoria, and a very young Brooklyn in the pool together. “We love you x,” he wrote, tagging his wife. A teary-eyed emoji accompanied the message “27 today.”

The second photo was a black-and-white image of David and Brooklyn, a little older. “Love you x,” was once again written on the bottom.

Victoria Beckham also posted the pool picture, and then posted another, more personal one. Captioned “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” with several heart emojis, Victoria shared a photo of them playing together when he was a toddler.

The birthday tributes come as a heartbreaking reminder that this is no petty drama, but a real family with everyone’s eyes on them.

Brooklyn has not since made any public effort to rekindle the relationship he cut off with his parents. Although his brother, Cruz, made a subtle nod to Brooklyn in an instagram post recently.