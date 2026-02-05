Brooklyn Beckham Continues His Tirade As He Removes Tattoo Dedicated To His Father

Brooklyn Beckham appears to have altered a tattoo tribute to his dad, David Beckham, in the latest move against his parents.

Videos by Suggest

It appears that Brooklyn Beckham is not finished removing himself from his parents. After his fateful Instagram message in January, he has repeatedly made statements and taken actions to further alienate himself from those he claimed were trying to sabotage his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

The latest chapter in this story was discovered by The Sun. The outlet captured a photo of Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo on his right arm. The online personality originally had a large anchor tattoo on his upper right arm. He had the words “Dad” written over it, and “Love you Bust” intricately written below it.

“Bust” was David’s affectionate nickname for Brooklyn, making the entire tattoo a tribute to his father.

However, in The Sun’s photos, each letter of “Dad” has been inked over into abstract shapes and patterns.

The phrase “Love you Bust” is still there, but it’s likely Brooklyn will make moves to get that inked over soon.

Brooklyn Beckham Wanted The Tribute “Gone”

A source spoke to the outlet, explaining Brooklyn’s actions.

“Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing,” the source said. “He wanted it gone.”

“There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body,” they continued.

Another source, more sympathetic to his parents, said that they believe the move to be petty and “cruel.”

“To see Brooklyn covering up Victoria’s tattoo, and now the one he had for his dad, will sting,” they said. “It seems very cruel and will add salt to the wounds.”

Brooklyn Beckham hasn’t made it a secret that he wants nothing more to do with his parents. His scathing January post was just the start of his tirade against his parents. They have previously expressed a want to keep him in their lives, but he has also rejected any offers.

It’s unknown what Brooklyn will do next to tell the world that he condemns his parents.