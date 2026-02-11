Cruz Beckham Reaches Out To Brooklyn Beckham Amid Family Feud

Cruz Beckham reached out to his brother through a sentimental photo of the Beckham brothers.

On February 11, Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the three brothers, shared a load of photos on his Instagram. The very first one is a photo of Cruz, Romeo, and Brooklyn as young boys together. Given the recent family drama involving Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, the photo has even more meaning.

The photo dump is accompanied by Billy Joel’s song “The River of Dreams,” making the photo even more poignant. Cruz didn’t add any caption to his post, instead relying on the images alone to convey meaning.

The other seven photos he shared don’t directly correlate to Brooklyn or their relationship as brothers. But the first photo is only what everyone is talking about.

Since Brooklyn’s public denouncement of his parents in early January, the relationship has only deteriorated. David and Victoria have said they’d take him back immediately, but Brooklyn proves again and again that he doesn’t wish to have anything to do with them.

And now it’s clear this rift is affecting his brothers. Or, at least, it’s affecting Cruz.

The Internet Supports Cruz Beckham’s Subtle Olive Branch

The comments are full of fans supporting Cruz Beckham through this very public scandal.

“Your brother will regret all of this one day. What a beautiful family you are,” one wrote, clearly not on Brooklyn’s side.

“I hope you get your brother back bro,” another commented.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” a third chimed in.

“Oh how sweet. Remember no one can control or change the fact that you were born brothers, are brothers and will always be brothers,” added one more.

Despite the feud between Brooklyn and his parents, I hope the relationship between the brothers survives at the least.

Since Brooklyn wrote over the tattoo tribute to his dad, it looks like a resolution, if there will be one, is far down the road. But that doesn’t stop Cruz, Romeo, and Brooklyn from being brothers.