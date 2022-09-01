‘A League Of Their Own’ Actress D’Arcy Carden Explains Why She ‘Had To Be A Part Of’ The Show

A League of Their Own, a reboot of the hit movie of the same name, is one of Amazon Prime’s biggest shows at the moment. D’Arcy Carden, one of the show’s stars, recently opened up about what drew her to the role and why she needed to be a part of the show.

Carden’s First Thoughts On ‘A League Of Their Own’: ‘I Wanna Be A Part Of It’

In an interview with Collider, Carden talked about the beginning stages of A League of Their Own, which was co-created by Abbi Jacobson. Jacobson also stars in the show alongside Carden.

RELATED: 30 Years On, Where Is The Cast Of The Original ‘A League Of Their Own’ Now?

“I knew she’d been working on it for years,” Carden said of Jacobson. “I came on in 2019, but I think she started working on this in 2017. Abbi’s one of my best friends, so we always update each other on what’s going on, in our lives and careers.”

“I remember when she told me about this meeting she had about A League of Their Own,” she continued. “I also knew how much she loved the movie and had always been a huge fan of the movie, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s perfect for her. That is the perfect place to do this.’ But then, I was also like, ‘Poor me, I wanna be a part of it too.’”

She ‘[Had] To Be A Part Of’ The Show

Carden initially resigned herself to a small role or a part in a later season. However, when her starring role in the sitcom The Good Place came to an end, the actress ended up getting cast in a lead role in A League of Their Own.

“I just loved it,” Carden explained. “It was that feeling of, ‘I can’t not. I must. I have to be a part of it. I can’t let this go.’ Right now, today, this very day, I, D’Arcy, would be having a really hard time watching this come out with someone else playing this role.”

Carden’s Baseball Experience

The show follows the first pro baseball league for women and, while many of the actresses on the show had to learn the sport, Carden was an old pro. “I grew up in the Bay Area in a big Oakland A’s family. My grandma was obsessed with the Oakland A’s. She had a framed picture of José Canseco in her house,” she laughed.

RELATED: Celine Dion’s Transformation: From Breakout Star To Living Icon

“We went to a lot of baseball games, so I knew the sport and I remember wanting to play before I was allowed to,” she continued. “I don’t know how young. I don’t even know if girls played tee-ball. Anyway, as soon as they had a team that I could play on, I think I was nine when I joined the team. I was ready from age six.” A League of Their Own viewers love Carden’s performance in the show, and can’t wait to see what happens next season!

More From Suggest