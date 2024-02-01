Danny Masterson Moved to Maximum Security Prison That Once Held Charles Manson

Danny Masterson will serve his 30-year prison in a maximum-security prison. It’s the same prison where Charles Manson once resided.

According to Us Weekly, authorities moved Masterson to the prison earlier this week. The former actor will serve his sentence at Corcoran State Prison. Manson lived out the remainder of his days at the maximum security prison. Masterson couldn’t get parole until the year 2042. The actor currently plans to appeal his sentence.

However, attorney Neama Rahmani told the outlet that Masterson is fighting a losing battle. It would be difficult for him to overturn his conviction.

“It is very hard to win on appeal, and I don’t expect Danny Masterson to win,” the lawyer told the outlet. “And the reason is this: [Danny’s] attorney said that he didn’t do it, but you generally can’t appeal a jury verdict when it’s a question of fact. So, [does the jury] believe Danny Masterson [or] do they believe the victims? And in this particular case, they believe two of the victims.”

Danny Masterson Starts His Sentence

A jury found Masterson guilty of two counts of rape. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison last September. Amid an ongoing divorce, Masterson asked to post bail earlier this year. However, a judge denied Masterson’s request, believing him to be a flight risk.

“If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo. “[Masterson has] little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

Initially charged in 2020, Masterson had a lengthy trial sentence, pleading not guilty to three counts of rape. The actor tried to get the charges dismissed. However, the case went to trial in 2022, where it resulted in a mistrial. Masterson ultimately lost his second trial in 2023.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” he said in 2020. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Following the sentence, Masterson’s wife filed for divorce and took custody of their daughter.