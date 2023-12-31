Danny Masterson’s Prison Schedule, Restrictions Revealed

Danny Masterson’s schedule has been released as he begins his sentence in Delano, California’s North Kern State Prison.

The former actor will be starting his 30 years to life term with extremely strict rules. According to TMZ, he’s phasing into the facility in something called “privilege group U,” which doesn’t allow many freedoms.

During a process that takes up to 90 days, Masterson will be allowed one phone call within his first two weeks behind bars. Following that initial call, he will only get one call a month until the process ends.

Under his immediate terms, Masterson’s family and friends will not be allowed to visit. He will also have limited access to entertainment and no access to personal property. Danny Masterson will allowed to use the yard and other physical recreation services. However, the rules will remain tight until he finishes his classification process.

Danny Masterson Will Soon Appeal His Convictions

In May, the 47-year-old was convicted of two counts of forcible rape. The crimes were committed between 2001 and 2003, while Masterson was starring on That 70s Show. The decision came after an initial hung jury. His most recent trial began with three counts of forcible rape, but the jury was once again hung on one woman’s accusations.

Masterson’s lawyers will soon appeal the convictions. Because of the indecisiveness of the juries and overwhelming “errors” made during the trial, they believe everything will be overturned.

“For the past several months, a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing the transcripts of the trial,” Shawn Holley told the publication in September. “They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts.”

Holley believes the “substantial” errors “led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence.”

“Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we — and the appellate lawyers — the best and the brightest in the country — are confident that these convictions will be overturned,” she concluded.

Danny Masteron officially filed an appeal in November. As of yet, no court date has been set.