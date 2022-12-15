Danica McKeller Doesn’t Go Far Enough In Condemning Candace Cameron Bure’s Hateful LGBTQ+ Comments

People are calling Danica McKellar out for her vague comments in support of the LGBTQ+ community after her Great American Family network colleague Candace Cameron Bure stated she wouldn’t be making movies featuring same-sex couples.

McKellar is currently promoting Christmas at the Drive-In, a holiday movie from Great American Family. Her co-star is Neal Bledsoe, but don’t expect to see him in any upcoming movies from the network.

Bledsoe announced he would be leaving Great American Family after comments made by Bure, who frequently talks about her Christian faith, in a Wall Street Journal interview. The actress said she wanted to focus on “traditional marriage” in her projects for the network (per People).

This, coupled with the fact that she and many other stars reportedly left the Hallmark channel for Great American Family after the former started making Christmas movies that featured same-sex couples, led many to criticize Bure for her comments.

McKellar Defends Bure: ‘I Don’t Agree With His Interpretation’

One person who’s not calling Bure out? Danica McKellar. The actress recently defended Bure, saying, “I don’t agree with [Bledsoe’s] interpretation of [Bure’s] comments. I just didn’t see them the same way.”

She continued, “I don’t agree with his interpretation, but I love him to death and I wish him well.” McKellar spoke further on the subject in a recent Instagram post, writing, “I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation.”

“My husband and I were privileged to attend my good friend’s beautiful wedding to his husband earlier this year in Mexico,” the actress went on. “At the time, we commented that it was one of the purest expressions of love we had ever seen. The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me.”

Bure Claims She Didn’t ‘Want To Offend And Hurt Anyone’

Bure has attempted to walk back her comments a bit, releasing a statement that reads, “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone” (per People).

Many fans of both Bure and McKellar are disappointed that the actresses are viewing the backlash to the Full House star’s comments about “traditional marriage” as an attack on their Christian faith, instead of the LGBTQ+ community’s valid reaction to being excluded from Great American Family movies.

