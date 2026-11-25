A new celebrity has been crowned master of the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars. The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy has a new owner.

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Paralympian Ezra Frech walked away with the win, alongside his partner Daniella Karagach. Figure skater Amber Glenn came in second.

Fifth place went to reality TV star Maura Higgins, fourth to actress Tatyana Ali, and third to comedian Connor Wood.

“This is the most special moment of my life,” 21-year-old Frech said after his win, according to People. “Thank you, everyone who voted. Thank you for believing in us.”

Frech is the first amputee to win DWTS, and at 21, the youngest male to win.

Prior to his win, Frech performed a freestyle dance to the Linkin Park song “Numb.” During the performance, his prosthetic leg came off, but he didn’t let the mishap derail his performance.

“If one person with a disability feels more confident and holds their head up high because of this show, then I’ve done my job,” he said in the show’s skybox.

This is the second win for pro Karagach, who won season 30 in 2021 with NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The other celebrities who competed on this season are Conner Leavitt, Sarah Jane Nader, Giada De Laurentiis, Taylor Hanson, Ciara Miller, Guillermo Rodriguez, Tyler Cameron, Jackson Olson, Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr.

They all returned to the ballroom to take to the dance floor one more time before the season ended.