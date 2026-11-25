One of the most shocking moments from the Dancing With the Stars finale came when Paralympian Ezra Frech’s prosthetic leg came off mid-dance.

Videos by Suggest

Despite the mishap, he still won the mirrorball trophy.

Frech intentionally started his freestyle performance to Linkin Park’s “Numb” without his prosthetic, but put it on middance. Shortly after he starts dancing, the leg slips off. You can watch below.

Frech and his partner, DWTS pro Daniella Karagach appeared on Good Morning America on Nov. 24, the day after their win. Frech spoke with the show’s anchors about the mishap.

“We started our freestyle without the prosthetic — that was a creative choice, and then things went a little off script,” he said, per People.

“I wasn’t able to suction my leg on, and I knew it wasn’t on, and sometimes when that happens, it’ll re-suction, but it didn’t. It came off.”

It was Karagach who “told me to put it on mid-dance,” he said. “I kind of blacked out, and then we ended up finishing the dance.”

“Well, I saw his face. I was like, if I don’t tell him to put his leg on, he’s gonna do the whole dance without his leg right now,” Karagach said.

Her hunch was correct.

“When it came off, I was like, ‘I’m doing the rest of the dance without my leg on.’ And then I heard her go, ‘Put your leg on!’” Frech said.

Following the performance, Karagach took to her Instagram Stories to thank one of her fellow pros for helping in that moment, according to People.

“The way @alanbersten slid me that leg and made sure Ezra’s rip away was cleared was true professionalism at its finest,” she wrote. “Grateful you had our backs 🙏🏻 can’t thank you enough.”

Frech made history as the youngest man and first amputee to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.