Disney Star Josh Gad Rips Airline Following ‘Insane’ Travel Experience

Not the experience he was hoping to have, Disney star Josh Gad ripped into German airline Lufthansa for an “insane” flight.

According to TMZ, the Frozen icon accused the airline of putting him in coach. This is despite him paying for business class seats on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Athens Greece. He called the move “insane.”

Josh Gad said that once his flight landed in Athens, he received an email from the airline. He was alerted that his luggage wasn’t on board. He stated the airline disclosed that there was too much baggage on the plane to load his luggage.

Although the airline apologized to him, Gad said he was left “speechless.” He also pointed out that Lufthansa’s customer service was unhelpful and shrugged off his and other passengers’ complaints. He noted that the response was, “Yeah, sorry, too bad.”

Josh Gad noted that he is usually the “chillest” traveler.”

“I always give everyone in the service industry a pass,” Gad explained. “Because it’s truly hard but what I saw today is beyond the pale.”

Despite the airline experience, Josh Gad was able to enjoy his trip to Greece.

Josh Gad Recently Announced His Upcoming Memoir ‘In Gad We Trust’

Meanwhile, Josh Gad announced his upcoming memoir, In Gad We Trust, which will hit stores in 2025.

In a statement to PEOPLE last month, the actor opened up about his book. “After decades of reading other people’s words, I’ve decided to write some of my own and it’s turned into my book In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some,” Gad shared. “I can’t wait to take readers on a journey tackling everything from a Snowman to a Mormon to a grown man.”

Gad continued to open up about writing the new book. “I am thrilled to share my stories with all of you as I tackle fame, fatherhood, faith, Florida, secrets from some of your favorite films,” he shared. “And even topics that don’t begin with the letter F, all while giving you something hilarious and brutally honest to read.”

In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some will be published on Jan. 14, 2025. It is currently available for pre-ordering. The author will also read the audio edition of the book. He shared in a post on Instgram more details about the book.

“In the age of book banning, it felt like the right time to test the waters and release something that will resonate with readers,” he explained. “Who are still allowed to read literature in 2025. From the highs and lows of my career to the personal moments that shaped me, this book is a deeply personal look into my life and experiences.”



