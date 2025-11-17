Cynthia Erivo Speaks Out About Scary Incident On Red Carpet Involving Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande had a scary moment while promoting the sequel to their smash hit Wicked. A man ran through the crowd at the premiere in Singapore and grabbed Grande.

Videos by Suggest

Fortunately for Grande, Erivo had her co-star’s back. She immediately confronted the man and went to help Grande. Security then escorted the man away. Now, Erivo is speaking out about that scary incident.

Appearing with Grande at a special Screen Actors Guild screening held at the Television Academy in Los Angeles, Erivo shared her thoughts on the moment.

Cynthia Erivo Speaks Out

“What’s even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe,” Erivo said of her movie character.

She continued, “We have come through some sh-t. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings. I mean, f–k, even this last week.”

The actor then went into more details about the incident.

“Let’s be honest, for f–k’s sakes, we’ve had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses,” she added.

Meanwhile, Grande appeared to emotional to speak about the scary incident but nodded in approval. Police charged Johnson Wen with the incident. He has to serve nine days in jail after police found him to be a public nuisance.

Wen pleaded guilty to the encounter. He promised that he wouldn’t do a similar stunt in the future. This came after he was facing three months in jail and $2,000 fine for the incident.

It’s not the first time that Wen, who goes by Pyjama Man online, has done a stunt like this. He’s infamously jumped on stage with Katy Perry before. He also posted the incident with Grande to his social media.

“Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,” he captioned a video of the incident.

Meanwhile, Grande appears to have looked forward past the incident. She wrote on social media, “Thank you, Singapore ♡ we love you.”