Ariana Grande’s Grandmother Marjore ‘Nonna’ Grande Dead at 99

Marjorie “Nonna” Grande, Ariana Grande’s beloved grandmother, has passed away. She was 99 years old.

Ariana took to her Instagram Story to share a statement from her family. “We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” the statement reads. “Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.”

The statement then added, “We thank you for your love, support, and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”

Ariana Grande also posted a photo of her grandmother and grandfather on their wedding day. “Forever,” she captioned the post.

Grande’s brother, Frankie, penned a lengthy tribute to their grandmother, recalling the “countless lessons” he had learned from her throughout the years.

“You always called me the apple of your eye, Nonna, and you have always been mine,” he wrote. “My best friend. My safe place.”

Frankie then stated he didn’t honestly know how the world continues to turn without her in it. “I do know this,” he continued. “I know you so well, I will never have to wonder what you’d say or think in any situation. Your voice, your love, your spirit is forever part of me. So in that way, we’ll never be apart.”

Frankie went on to thank Marjoria for every moment, lesson, hug, and belly laugh. ‘Until we meet again, and we will,” he added. “Please kiss Grandpa and Aunt Judy for me, and tell them how much I love and miss them, too. Forever your apple.”

PEOPLE reported that at the age of 98, Nonna’s contribution to the song “Ordinary Things” made her the oldest artist to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 after the song hit No. 55 in April 2024. She would have turned 100 this October.

