Ariana Grande Stalker Faces Conviction, Broke Into Her Home 92 Times

Ariana Grande’s longtime stalker has pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, residential burglary, and making criminal threats.

According to TMZ, Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown has been stalking Grande in both Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties since the beginning of 2021. Between February 2021 and September 2021, he broke into her home 92 times.

Santa Barbara County District’s D.A., John T. Savrnoch, stated the stalker will be sentenced in May for his crimes. It was noted that he will be sentenced to three years and eight months in a California state prison for his crimes. Although Grande put a 5-year restraining order against him, that didn’t stop Brown from continuously stalking the pop star.

In 2022, He ended up breaking into her Montecito home by slashing wires connected to the alarm system and phone lines. Authorities discovered him balled up in one of the residence’s crawl spaces. Thankfully, she wasn’t there at the time.

After his time in prison, Brown is being slapped with a restraining order, which bars him from having any contact with Ariana Grande for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande recently addressed the controversy surrounding her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater in her new single “Yes, And?”

In the song, Grande tells her critics to simply mind their own business. “Your business is yours, and mine is mine,” she sings. “Why do you care so much whose — I ride?”

Grande and Slater started dating just days after she announced her separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez. Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay after reports revealed his relationship with Grande. The former couple shares a son.

Ariana Grande Recently Spoke About the ‘Transformative’ and ‘Challenging’ Year She’s Experienced Following Her Divorce From Dalton Gomez

Putting 2023 behind her, Ariana Grande recently took to Instagram to reflect on the “transformative” and “challenging” year she experienced. This was after her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

As she reflected on the year, Grande wrote in her Instagram Stories, “There were so many beautiful yet polarized feelings. I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I’ve never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment.”

Ariana Grande also said that she has never felt more pride, joy, or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply understood by others who don’t know her. “I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

Grande went on to add that she is committed to reacting to things that deserve her energy only. She is also planning to remove and protect herself from things that don’t matter to her.